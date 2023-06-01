Russia limits grain deal

1 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia restricts registration of dry cargo ships for the port of Yuzhny. The restriction will stay in force until the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is not in operation.

The UN told about Russia's decision to partially limit the grain deal - the export of grain from the Yuzhny port in Odessa. The notification was received by the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

"Russia has informed JCC of its decision to limit the registration of vessels for the port of Yuzhny until ammonia is exported. Currently, the export is not carried out,”

- Representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric informs.

He assured that the UN is doing everything possible for the restoration of the Russian ammonia export. Now the situation with the Istanbul deal is very serious, Dujarric says.