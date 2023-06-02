Armenia disappointed in CSTO

2 Jun. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about his disappointment in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"Today we are in a situation where there is a certain disappointment with the activities of the CSTO. The CSTO was the main mechanism by which Armenia was supposed to ensure its security",

Pashinyan said.

In an interview with CNN, the Armenian Prime Minister said that the CSTO had reacted improperly to the clashes in 2021 - in May and November, and in 2022 - in September, which caused an aggravation of the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The inappropriate reaction of the CSTO caused a certain disappointment", the Prime Minister repeated. According to Pashinyan, first of all, the Armenian people felt disappointed.

Yerevan doubted that the CSTO was a reliable security mechanism, and also questioned the organization's authority. According to Pashinyan, this was the reason for the refusal to approve the fundamental documents at the CSTO summit in the Armenian capital last year.

Armenia's main difficulty is not in geopolitics, but in geography itself, since the country's neighbors will not go anywhere, Pashinyan said.

"That is why we have offered our people the following political vision: the main goal of our foreign policy should be normal relations, first of all, with our direct neighbours. We should do it no matter how difficult it may sound, because history has brought with it a lot of difficulties, a lot of negative legacy",

Pashinyan said.