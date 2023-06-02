Azerbaijan joins WTO Executive Council

2 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 68th meeting of the European Commission of the World Tourism Organization kicked off in Sofia on May 31, during which elections to the Executive Council were held, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Eleven countries competed for a seat on the Council. According to the voting results, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania and the Czech Republic joined the WTO Council for 2023-2025.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the countries that voted for Azerbaijan to become a member of the WTO Executive Council.