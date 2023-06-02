Tokayev starts his visit to Kyrgyzstan

2 Jun. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. Here he will take part in the second meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and the European Union.

At the airport, the President of Kazakhstan was met by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov.

The summit will be attended by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov.