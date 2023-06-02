Foreign Ministry: Macron's behavior negatively affects peace process between Baku and Yerevan

2 Jun. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizade reacted to the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, which he made following the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the European Council, Germany and France on June 1.

The diplomat noted that the press release on the results of the five-sided meeting in Chisinau was traditionally provided by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, since he was the organizer of the Brussels format.

However, according to him, the statement made later by the French leader Macron about the meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the EU, Germany and France did not not reflect and distorted the position of the parties.

Hajizade added that it was not the first time for Macron to behave like this, and his behavior had no positive impact on the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.