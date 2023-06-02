Ice rink opened in Baku

2 Jun. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The solemn opening of the ice rink in the sports complex named after Heydar Aliyev took place in Baku. The Azerbaijani figure skaters from the national team performed at the event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the country.

The opening was attended by pupils of Baku schools, who expressed their desire to go in for figure skating. It is noted that a section on this sport will operate in the complex. The young figure skaters will be trained by specialists from Russia.

It should be emphasized hat, in addition to figure skating, training and competitions in hockey and curling can be held on the ice rink.

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gaibov said that the opening of the main ice rink was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. He expressed confidence that professional hockey players would appear in Azerbaijan in the future.