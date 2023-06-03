Gazprom to halt gas via Turkish stream for maintenance

3 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday that it would turn off gas flows in the Turkish Stream pipeline from June 5-12 to carry out annual maintenance work.

"Scheduled annual maintenance of the TurkStream gas pipeline will take place from June 5 to 12. Gas transportation along both lines of the gas pipeline will be suspended for this period. Scheduled maintenance is agreed by all relevant parties beforehand," Gazprom's press service reported.

Scheduled maintenance was also carried out on TurkStream from June 21 to June 28, 2022.

Turkish Stream, which has design capacity to carry 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, supplies Turkey, and countries from south and southeast Europe via Turkey. It consists of two lines, each with capacity of 15.75 bcm per year.