Armenia subjects four Azerbaijani regions to fire at night

3 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that several Azerbaijani regions were subjected to fire from Armenia during the night of June 3.

On June 3, at 00:50 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of Kalbajar district from positions in the direction of the Yukhary Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district.

Moreover, from June 2, 20:40 through June 3, 00:30 local time, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically fired at the positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavend and Kalbajar districts.

The ministry noted that the units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate retaliatory measures.