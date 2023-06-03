Georgian investigators seize nearly $17,000 in undeclared gold items

3 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Investigation Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance said its professionals had arrested one foreign citizen for smuggling a “particularly large” quantity of gold items into the country.

The service said its investigation had found the offender attempted to illegally carry 400 grams of gold items valued ₾43,676 ($16,766) through Tbilisi International Airport.

Concealing under the clothing, the items were confiscated from the individual on discovery, with the crime punishable by imprisonment for between five to seven years.