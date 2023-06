3 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will travel to Türkiye on June 3 to attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's inauguration ceremony, as the two countries try to mend relations.

