Russian and Iranian FMs discuss prospects for resuming JCPOA

3 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian met on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Cape Town on June 2, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The diplomats discussed prospects for resuming the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats agreed to maintain close contact on all issues of mutual interest. "The ministers exchanged views on current international and regional problems, including prospects for the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settling the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. They expressed mutual satisfaction with the current level of foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Tehran," it said.

"While discussing the bilateral agenda, the focus was on the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation. The ministers agreed to continue close contacts on all issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.