Azerbaijan Economy Minister and Georgian PM discuss economic projects

3 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Economic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan and their existing “strategic partnership” were discussed on June 2 between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The officials highlighted the “positive dynamics” of economic cooperation and noted the importance of further strengthening political dialogue.

The parties pointed out a number of economic, energy and transport projects of global and regional significance that have been implemented by the two countries, and expressed willingness to cooperate more closely to “fully use the existing potential”.

The Georgian Government's “top priority” of improving the domestic transit system and establishing a regional logistics hub was also pointed out.