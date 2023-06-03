Iranian and Saudi FMs hold second meeting after resuming diplomatic ties

3 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held talks on the sidelines of the Friends of BRICS meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The ministers "discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in many fields, in addition to following up the steps to implement the agreement between the two countries signed in Beijing, including intensifying bilateral work to ensure international peace and security," the ministry said.

"The two sides expressed their aspiration to intensify consultative meetings and discuss ways of cooperation to achieve more positive prospects for bilateral and multilateral relations, in order to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples," the statement reads.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to normalize bilateral relations and open embassies within two months.