Сhairman of Turkish Parliament to be elected on June 7

3 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

After the inauguration of the President of Türkiye, the country will elect the chairman of the parliament.

The procedure for electing a new chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly will take place on June 7 at 16:00, the interim chairman of the Grand National Assembly, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli announced.

On Saturday, June 3, the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly was convened on the occasion of the inauguration of Turkish President-elect Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.