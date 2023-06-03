District flooded in Kuban

3 Jun. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains in the Labinsky district of the Kuban resulted in flooding of the adjacent territories. 12 people were evacuated. Restoration work is underway.

In the Labinsky district (Krasnodar Territory), the level of groundwater raised as a result of heavy rains. 198 appeals from local residents were recorded in connection with the flooding of adjacent territories.

"Inhabitants of the Labinsky district of the Krasnodar Territory informed about flooding of 198 adjacent territories. According to residents, 114 households were flooded, ”

- the operational headquarters of the Kuban informs.

12 people were evacuated from three houses in Labinsk. They are currently in a hotel.

According to the operational headquarters, specialists to eliminate the consequences of the flooding have already arrived at the scene. In addition, a commission was set up to survey the affected areas.