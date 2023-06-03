Storm warning in effect for Moscow

3 Jun. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Moscow and the Moscow region, the air temperature will fall to - 2 °C. A storm warning has been issued for the capital.

On Sunday night, due to the cold front, the temperature will fall to - 2 °C in the Moscow region. The Main Directorate of the Russian Emergency Ministry for Moscow issued a storm warning, the press service of the city emergency department informs.

"According to the forecasts, frosts are expected in the city of Moscow at night and in the morning on June 4-5,”

- the press office of the department informs.

The emergency department advises drivers to slow down and keep distance from vehicles ahead. Abrupt maneuvers are not recommended.