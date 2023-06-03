Erdogan shares his vision of Türkiye

3 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish presidential press office

The President of Türkiye delivered a solemn speech at the inauguration ceremony. He thanked the supporters for their trust, called on the opposition to cooperate, and assured his foreign colleagues that the partnership would continue.

Turkish President-elect Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech on the occasion of his new term as the head of state.

First, the Turkish leader addressed his fellow citizens. He thanked all those who supported him.

“I express my gratitude to every representative of my nation who cast his ballot. I would like to thank every citizen who stood in line and voted from abroad, and every person who voted in the earthquake area in Türkiye,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The head of state emphasized that during the new presidential term, he would work for the benefit of each of the 85 million citizens of Türkiye.

“We are honored to serve Türkiye and the Turkish people for another 5 years. We will continue to serve Türkiye. We will serve each of the 85 million of our citizens,”

- President of Türkiye said.

Then, the Turkish leader addressed his political opponents. He called them to ”leave resentment and support the construction of a Centenary Türkiye.”

“On the 100th anniversary of the Republic, we need great solidarity. Today is a day of unity that strengthens our thousand-year brotherhood. I thank all our citizens who have joined my invitation,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

In conclusion, the President expressed his gratitude to his foreign colleagues and heads of government, who sent congratulations on his victory in the elections. He assured that he would make efforts to ensure that Türkiye remains a reliable partner for these countries. In particular, the Turkish leader thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for attending the ceremony.

“I am very pleased to host you at this place on the occasion of our historic ceremony. I thank each of you individually for participating in the ceremony,”

- President of Türkiye said.

The Russian authorities at the inauguration ceremony were represented by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. He conveyed greetings and congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the head of Türkiye.