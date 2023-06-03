Moscow hosts Azerbaijani fairy tales evening

3 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow Library of Ethnography hosted a literary evening for young visitors. Azerbaijani fairy tales were read for children.

The young guests were entertained by animators. The exhibition of national musical instruments, samples of pottery and blacksmithing was also held in the library.

The evening ended with a festive treat - all visitors tasted the national Azerbaijani sweets. Finally, all the little guests were given books with Azerbaijani folk tales illustrated by Leyla Aliyeva.