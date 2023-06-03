РУС ENG

Toddler dies in road accident in Georgia

Toddler dies in road accident in Georgia

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A toddler died in an accident involving two cars in the village of Shua Kvaloni. An investigation has been launched due to the accident.

An 11-month-old child died as a result of a car crash in the village of Shua Kvaloni, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, Georgia.

A passenger car collided with a vehicle of the distribution company.

"The child died on the spot, several more people were hospitalized,”

- road police informs.

A criminal case was initiated under the article "Violation of the road traffic rules or vehicle operation.” An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

170 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos