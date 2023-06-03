Toddler dies in road accident in Georgia

3 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A toddler died in an accident involving two cars in the village of Shua Kvaloni. An investigation has been launched due to the accident.

An 11-month-old child died as a result of a car crash in the village of Shua Kvaloni, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, Georgia.

A passenger car collided with a vehicle of the distribution company.

"The child died on the spot, several more people were hospitalized,”

- road police informs.

A criminal case was initiated under the article "Violation of the road traffic rules or vehicle operation.” An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.