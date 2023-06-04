Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan have their first meeting in Ankara

4 Jun. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Ankara, CNN Türk reported.

During a short meeting on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the heads of the two states talked about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition to this, the countries' leaders intend to meet again next week. It should be added that the former head of the Turkish government, Binali Yıldırım, also attended the conversation.

Let us remind you that representatives of about 80 states, including Aliyev and Pashinyan, took part in the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won the May elections.