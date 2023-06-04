New government formed in Türkiye

4 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the formation of a new government of the republic. The Turkish Cabinet has undergone significant changes.

Thus, Yaşar Güler will be the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Türkiye. He was previously the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the country. In his new post, he succeeded Hulusi Akar.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry will now be headed by Hakan Fidan. Fidan was previously the head of the National Intelligence Organization. Former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was elected to the Grand National Assembly in the province of Antalya.

Instead of Fatih Dönmez, Alparslan Bayraktar will work in the Ministry of Energy, and Mehmet Şimşek will be the Minister of Treasury and Finance.

Ali Yerlikaya, the former governor of Istanbul province, became the Minister of Internal Affairs. Cevdet Yılmaz will replace Fuat Oktay as Vice President of Türkiye.

It should be added that only two ministers retained their posotions. These are the Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca and the head of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.