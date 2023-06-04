Tbilisi hosts International Literary Festival

4 Jun. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

An international literary festival opened in the capital of Georgia, the participants of which were writers from all over the world. Thus, the opening ceremony of the festival was attended by writers and poets from 16 countries, as well as representatives of embassies. This was announced by the House of Writers.

"The Austrian writer and musician Daniel Visser, the French poet and playwright Pauline Peco, the American poet-activist Bob Holman, the Azerbaijani author Salim Babullaoglu, the Japanese author Kei Okamoto and others are among the visitors",

the House of Writers' press service said.

This year, the theme of the festival is the future, so its name is "United Future". It is planned that the festival's participants will take part in discussions, poetry evenings and meetings with writers will be held.

The literary festival will last until June 7.