4 Jun. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul.

The parties plan to discuss different topics. In particular, the issue of Sweden's accession to the military organization will be discussed.

Negotiations will begin at 14:00 Moscow time. Stoltenberg will be received at Erdoğan's Dolmabahçe residence.

NATO Secretary General arrived in Türkiye on Saturday. There he took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish President.