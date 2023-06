4 Jun. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

At present, there are no optimistic shifts in Russian-American relations, Yuriy Ushakov, the Russian leader's aide said.

"There is no light in sight. You know, the state of affairs on the Russian-American track does not cause optimism",

Yuriy Ushakov said.

At the same time, he said that there were diplomatic channels that allowed Moscow and Washington to contact on various issues.