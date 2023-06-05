Iran asks Azerbaijan to reopen its embassy in Tehran

5 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An appeal has been received from Iran to restore the work of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Iran after the assault, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"We received several appeals from the Iranian side asking to resume the operation of our diplomatic mission. However, the Azerbaijani side has to be absolutely sure that the criminals, the clients will be brought to justice and severely punished. All the relevant guarantees should be given to the Azerbaijani side not in word but in deed," Bayramov said.

The criminal case in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran continues.

Bayramov also spoke about Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who has been detained in Iran. He said that immediately after information was received that Safarli, who was in Iran, was missing, a note was sent to the Iranian Embassy in this regard.

The communication between Safarli and the Consulate General has been established. The diplomat recalled that, at the end of January, Azerbaijan warned its citizens about traveling to Iran.