Georgia's Black Sea coastline ready for summer season

5 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Regional Development and Infrastructure Ministry said the country’s Black Sea coastline was ready for the new summer holiday season, with municipalities acquiring new special equipment.

According to the ministry, its Solid Waste Management Company had purchased a total of 16 units of special equipment, including 2 sand screening machines, one irrigation sprinkler, 7 tractors and 3 excavator loaders, as well as 3 self-dumping vehicles, for Zugdidi, Poti and Kobuleti municipalities to ensure intensive cleaning of the coastline.

The Deputy Infrastructure Minister Mzia Giorgobiani and Giorgi Shukhoshvili, the Director of Solid Waste Management Company, as well as representatives of regional and local authorities, attended the handing over ceremony of the new equipment.

To increase the effectiveness of the works on the Black Sea coastline of Guria, additional three tractors and one self-dumping vehicle were purchased, the ministry added, noting equipping municipalities would facilitate the cleaning of the coastline and create a “comfortable environment” for vacationers.