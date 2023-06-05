Netanyahu criticizes IAEA over Iran

5 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for surrendering to pressure from Iran after the IAEA closed some of it's investigations into Iran's nuclear program.

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran’s excuses regarding the finding of nuclear material in prohibited locations are "unreliable".

"The IAEA’s ineffectual conduct in the face of these weak excuses conveys a message to Iran’s rulers that they need not pay any price whatsoever for their violations, and that they can continue deceiving the international community with their efforts to obtain nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

IAEA inspectors had raised concerns in March over the presence of uranium particles enriched to 84% levels of purity and chided Iran’s slow response to separate investigations. On Wednesday, agency inspectors wrote they “had no further questions” about the presence of those highly-enriched particles and accepted Iran’s explanation.