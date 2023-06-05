Pashinyan's left hand describes CSTO as not serious

5 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Armenan Security Council Armen Grigoryan found it difficult to answer a question about what was Armenia’s benefit from its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"This is not serious to say the least," Grigoryan told the Armenian Public Television.

"Presently, Armenia's membership to CSTO creates certain problems, but it does not limit our cooperation with different countries. We also work intensively with our Western partners to strengthen our cooperation in security area and will continue doing so", Grigoryan said.

The secretary said that Armenia is trying to raise its security capacities and develops bilateral relations with the West.