Erdogan congratulates Turkish medalists of World Taekwondo Championship in Baku

5 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Turkish athletes who won three gold and three bronze medals at the 26th World Taekwondo Championships held in Baku.

The President of Türkiye shared the post on his social media accounts in this regard, expressing his gratitude to the Turkish women's and men's taekwondo teams.

The publication also contains the names and photographs of athletes who won gold and bronze medals.

Еhe World Taekwondo Championship was held in Baku Crystal Hall from May 29 to June 4. It was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation.