5 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday registered incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a candidate in the country's early presidential election, according to the CEC's official website.

In addition, the CEC registered three more candidates nominated by various political parties in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev signed a law on holding early presidential elections. They have been scheduled for July 9 by presidential decree.