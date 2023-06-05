Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia to resume work tomorrow

5 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh will resume its work on June 6. This was announced by diplomatic sources in Saudi Arabia.

According to them, the diplomatic mission will start working from 18:00 (local time). New Iranian Ambassador Alireza Enayati will be present at the opening of the embassy, AFP news agency reports.

Appointment of ambassadors

Iran announced the appointment of an ambassador to Riyadh about two weeks ago. Alireza Enayati became the ambassador. He previously headed the country's embassy in Kuwait. He also served as an assistant to the Foreign Minister and the Director General for Persian Gulf Affairs in the Iranian ministry. Saudi Arabia has not yet officially announced the appointment of its ambassador to Tehran.