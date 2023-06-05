Leonid Slutsky: Türkiye is Russia's key partner

5 Jun. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is a key partner of Russia, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky said.

The politician took part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of the Russian delegation headed by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

On his telegram channel, Slutsky said that Ankara remained Moscow's key partner. He also expressed hope that Russia and Türkiye would continue the expansion of their cooperation.

Let us remind you that Erdoğan sworn in for the new presidential term on June 3. The inauguration ceremony took place in Ankara.