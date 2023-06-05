Foreign Ministry announces its indisputable readiness to work with new Turkish colleagues

5 Jun. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin commented on the changes in the Turkish government.

He stated that Moscow was undeniably ready to work with a new cabinet of ministers in Türkiye.

Earlier in Türkiye, the composition of government was almost completely renewed. So, instead of Mevlüt Cavusoglu, Hakan Fidan became the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan started his new presidential term on June 3. The inauguration of the head of state took place in Ankara.