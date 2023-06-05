Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Washington again

5 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Jeyhun Bayramanov anounced his meeting with Armenian Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the talks will be held in Washington in the near future.

Information about the meeting between Bayramov and Mirzoyan was also confirmed by the Armenian Foreign Ministry. According to the Ministry, the negotiations will take place on June 12, and more detailed information about the meeting will be disclosed later.

The last meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Moscow on May 19. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in it.