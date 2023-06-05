Abdollahian holds phone talks with new Turkish Foreign Minister

5 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The day before, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Türkiye held phone talks. Iranian media write about this on Monday.

As part of the conversation, Hossein Amir Abdollahian congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and also called for expanding ties between the countries faster.

In addition to this, Abdollahian invited Fidan to Tehran, while expressing the hope that during the new presidential term of the head of the Turkish state, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the parties would continue close cooperation.

In turn, the Turkish minister stressed that he would do everything in his power to develop the relations between Ankara and Tehran.