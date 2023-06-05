Three direct flights to connect Moscow and Casablanca

5 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moroccan carrier Royal Air Maroc has increased the frequency of direct flights between Moscow and Casablanca.

"From June 5, Royal Air Maroc increases the number of flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to the largest city of Morocco - Casablanca",

Domodedovo said.

One can go from the Russian capital to the largest Moroccan city, located on the Atlantic coast, in the summer on any Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Travel time is just over six hours.

Royal Air Maroc is the only carrier operating flights between the Russian Federation and Morocco. Flights to Morocco were resumed about a month ago. Before that, restrictions related to the pandemic were in effect.