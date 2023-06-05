Tbilisi plans to build new airport

5 Jun. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the outskirts of Tbilisi, it is planned to build a new airport of international class. This was announced by the head of the government of Georgia on June 5.

According to Irakli Garibashvili, a new air harbor will appear in Vaziani, about 17 km from the existing airport.

The Prime Minister stressed that the new airport would allow the Georgian capital to turn into a new regional aviation hub.

"We are talking about the construction of a new world-class airport, which can become a hub. It should be a transit and logistics airport",

the Prime Minister said