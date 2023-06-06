U.S. Treasury sanctions another seven Russians

6 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. authorities sanctioned seven Russian citizens, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven Russians. "An entity owned or controlled by one of these individuals has also been designated," the statement said.

Svetlana Boyko, Vasily Gromovikov, Gleb Khloponin, Yuri Makolov, Konstantin Sapozhnikov, Alexei Losev and Anna Travnikova, as well as the ceramics workshop Perko Julleuchter in Kaluga, fell under the restriction.