Armenian militants in Karabakh preparing for war

Armenian troops attempted to set up long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The ministry noted that as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani army units, the separatists' work in the Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Kalbajar directions was immediately stopped.

Moreover, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Istisu, Geysu Basarkechar district, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar district, Gedabey district from 22:50 (GMT+4) on June 5 to 04:40 (GMT+4) on June 6.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures.