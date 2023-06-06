Iran and IAEA progressing in implementation of joint statement

6 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said progress has been made in the implementation of a joint statement with Iran aimed at expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said despite the progress, "sustained and uninterrupted process" is still required.

"In that report you will see that the process of implementation of the Joint Statement has started and some progress has been made, but not as much as I had hoped," he said.

Both sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

Grossi said the IAEA in early May installed surveillance cameras at workshops at one location where centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows are manufactured.