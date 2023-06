6 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this week,, spokesperson for the EU's special representative Henri Duquenne told Trend.

“The visit is aimed at following up on latest EU high-level engagements, both in Brussels on 14 May and Chișinău on 1 June,” Duquenne said.

Earlier, Klaar announced that he has embarked on a visit to Yerevan.