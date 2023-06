6 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today Türkiye will host the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in a new composition.

The meeting will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, various aspects of the new roadmap for the coming period are expected to be discussed.

In addition to economic issues, the meeting will also discuss the fight against terrorism and the situation in foreign policy.