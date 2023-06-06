Kazakhstan ready to start Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan by autumn 2024

6 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure will be ready for the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the autumn-winter season of 2024, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said.

"The Kazakh side has declared the readiness to give technical support for gas transit across our territory. We will be able to provide our infrastructure as soon as the negotiations are finalized," Satkaliyev said

He noted that the infrastructure will be ready by the autumn and winter season of the next year.