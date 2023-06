6 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Akif Çağatay Kılıç as his new chief adviser on security and foreign policy according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

Akif Chagatai Kilic previously served as a lawmaker and as minister of youth and sports between 2013 and 2017. He was elected as a lawmaker again in the 2018 elections and was heading the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament.