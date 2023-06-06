Ozon to enter Kyrgyz and Armenian market

6 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian e-commerce giant Ozon said it will open an office in Armenia to enter its market in autumn 2023.

Head of the marketplace's business direction Sergey Goncharov said that Ozon will enter the Kyrgyzstan market later this month and Armenia this autumn.

"The marketplace will also actively attract local sellers who will be able to sell through Ozon both in Armenia and in Russia," Ozon said in a press release.

Ozon, which is one of Russia's largest e-commerce sites, already has presence in Belarus and Kazakhstan.