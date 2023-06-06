Will Georgia get EU candidate status?

6 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission is currently working on the enlargement report, which will be published in October 2023 and will contain recommendations to earn EU candidate status.

"Everything will depend on the 27 member countries at the highest political level - presidents and prime ministers - to decide what the next steps will be made in connection with Georgia," EU ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said.

The diplomat expressed hope that Georgia would receive the status without any problems.

"I sincerely hope that Georgia will be granted candidate status. But the decision will be made by 27 member states at the highest political level," Pawel Herczynski said.

What does the EU wants from Georgia?

In June 2022, the European Council expressed its readiness to grant the EU candidate status to Georgia as soon as 12 conditions are met. Since the summer of 2022, amendments have been made to dozens of Georgia's laws.

EU pledges 'merit-based' assessment on Georgia's candidacy. Yet the final decision will depend on the 27 member states and their individual considerations.