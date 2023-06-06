Kaladze asks US to lift sanctions on Georgian judges

6 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary General of "Georgian Dream" and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze demanded that the US lift the sanctions against Georgian judges.

According to the mayor, the sanctions imposed on judges have no grounds. He added that Tbilisi would welcome their cancellation.

Earlier, the speaker of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, made the same request. He urged Washington to immediately lift the restrictions, since judges could not be attacked without evidence.

Let us remind you that this April, US sanctions for "involvement in significant corruption" were imposed against the judges Mikhail Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze.