Astana water supply to be improved in June

6 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The water supply problem in Astana will become less acute this month, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov promised.

According to him, the construction of a new conduit for already operating pumping stations has already been completed, thanks to this conduit, additional water will be received, and the pressure in the system will increase this month.

Astana reservoir

Kulginov stressed that the water issue in the capital is being solved in several directions at once. A water conduit from the Astana reservoir has already been built, now the project is at the stage of commissioning. It will produce more than 4,000 cubic meters of water every day.

Water conduit from the Irtysh-Karaganda canal

However, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the Astana reservoir alone would not be able to provide the required volumes.

"In order to resolve the issue systematically, it is necessary to design and urgently begin construction of a water conduit from the Irtysh-Karaganda canal",

Altai Kulginov said