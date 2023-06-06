Georgia predicts opposition's defeat in parliamentary elections

6 Jun. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili predicted the country's opposition defeat in the parliamentary elections in 2024.

"I see the prospect that the opposition will be defeated once again in the 2024 elections",



Irakli Garibashvili said.

The Head of Government called the Georgian opposition a group of ordinary marginals without any agenda, which could not provide an alternative to the Georgian people.

Garibashvili stressed that all the statements of the largest opposition party "United National Movement" have no clear content.

He also believes that today the UNM is the face of "a degraded, marginalized opposition". According to him, the "National Movement" can only insult others, since the party itself has been destroyed.