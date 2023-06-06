Kazakhstan speaks on whether Russian-speaking kindergartens to be closed

6 Jun. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

State kindergartens in Kazakhstan will switch to the Kazakh language, but Russian-language kindergartens will not disappear.

"Today, there are more than 11 thousand kindergartens. Half of them are state-owned. We see the need and demand for kindergartens in the Kazakh language. The Department of Preschool Education is considering the possibility of teaching in all state kindergartens in the Kazakh language",



Head of the Ministry of Education Gani Beisembayev said.

According to the minister, all kindergartens in the republic should be Kazakh-speaking. At the same time, he added that there were no plans to close kindergartens using the Russian language.

"There will never be a question of closure, we are strengthening teaching in the state language",

Gani Beisembayev said.

The ministry is currently analyzing the number and the types of kindergartens that Kazakhstan needs.